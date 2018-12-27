Video: Step inside the new Meadowbank sports centre

A FIRST glimpse of how the new £45 million Meadowbank sports centre will look inside reveals state-of-the-art facilities.

The city council gave Evening News readers a sneak preview of the much-anticipated project by way of a computer-generated tour.

With work to start in the spring ahead of a 2020 opening, the flythrough video shows takes in the running track, basketball court, studios and more.

Councillor Amy McNeese-Mechan, Edinburgh’s vice culture and communities convener, said: “This is Edinburgh’s Meadowbank – but not as you know it!”

Cllr McNeese-Mechan described plans as “truly impressive” to make Meadowbank one of the country’s top community sports centres.

“We will be placing participation and accessibility at the heart of this new venue and I think this is now clear to see,” she added.

“Bright welcoming spaces will be flooded with natural light to provide welcoming and versatile halls, where a real variety of sports and activities can take place.”

“The huge physical, mental and social benefits this project will bring to generations of local people simply can’t be overestimated.”

Livingston-based Graham Construction will carry out groundworks before demolishing the old building in the spring – with work on the new centre expected to start in the summer.

The firm also worked on the 2009 refurbishment of the Royal Commonwealth Pool and the new St John’s Primary School in Portobello.

The complex is due to open in two years' time

A “Benefit in Kind” fund of £40,000 has been launched by the firm to support local projects through time, materials and expertise – with apprenticeships and jobs also created.

When it opens in 2020, the new Meadowbank will be managed by Edinburgh Leisure.

June Peebles, CEO at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “Although the opening of the new Meadowbank is still some time off, these visuals bring the plans to life and give us a real sense of the new venue.

“It will provide countless opportunities for future generations to participate in physical activity and sport. It’s an exciting time as we look forward to the next chapter of this iconic venue.”

Produced by Holmes Miller and Video Lane, the video was created to give future users an impression of how the new cutting-edge complex will look.

Viewers can go on a virtual “first walk” through the designs, entering through a running-track themed door into a light and airy atrium where users of all abilities will be able to access facilities on all levels.

The council project received planning permission in June 2018 as well as confirmation of a £5m pledge from the national agency for sport, sportscotland. Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris commented: “Meadowbank has been an important part of Scotland’s world-class sporting system for many years and this new development aims to build on that legacy.”