Bart Sengers: Caledonia Pride changes will help our development

Caledonia Pride head coach Bart Sengers has been sifting through the wreckage of their third season in the Women’s British Basketball League after the Edinburgh club rounded off a trying few months with another defeat in Cardiff.

Saturday’s 53-39 loss was their 14th in 15 games since New Year and saw them finish 11th in the final table after reaching the top eight play-offs last April.

Things looked so different when they trounced Cardiff 84-53 at Oriam just three days before Christmas to end the first half of the season in sixth place following four league wins and another in the WBBL Cup.

“We changed the way we play at the end of January, so that didn’t help, but our focus is on the future and we believe those changes will help our development,” explained Sengers. “We will have a few weeks off now before getting back to work to prepare for next season.”

Cardiff led all the way on Saturday as they pipped Pride to a top ten spot, and although the Scottish visitors were just five points adrift at the start of the final quarter, they failed to get any closer as they slumped to an 11th straight defeat.

“We were missing our top three scorers, so we knew it might be a challenge to score a lot of points, but we missed too many lay-ups and our turnovers lost us the game,” admitted Sengers.

Sian Phillips did her best in a losing cause with 12 points and the same number of rebounds, while Kai-Brith Kalda added 13 rebounds, but all 14 three-point attempts were off target and less than one in every four field-goals went in.