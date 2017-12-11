Boroughmuir leap from third to first after thrashing Glasgow

Scottish Basketball Cup finalists Boroughmuir Blaze and City of Edinburgh Kings showed equally strong league form at the weekend as Blaze moved to the top of the table and Kings signed off 2017 with an eighth straight win.

Boroughmuir took full advantage of surprise defeats for St Mirren and champions Falkirk Fury, thrashing Glasgow Storm 80-40 to vault from third to first in what is shaping up to be a thrilling title race. Most of the damage was done in the third quarter as the visitors eased 30 points clear after leading by eight at half-time. Sam Stott once again top-scored with 29.

Kings are also in title contention in fourth place and extended their unbeaten run by defeating Edinburgh University 72-58 at Portobello High. Ryan Armour led the way with 20 points as Kings won their final match of the year in style.

Losing Cup semi-finalists Pleasance Basketball Club enjoyed a morale-boosting league win when they edged a tight battle 58-52 at Glasgow University.

In the women’s match of the weekend at Portobello, champions City of Edinburgh Kool Kats gained revenge for their only league defeat of the season when they overturned last month’s narrow loss to Lady Rocks. With Tracey Phillips hitting 18 points, a third-quarter surge proved too much for the visitors to overcome as Kats held on 66-52 to post their ninth win in ten games.

Rocks will play Edinburgh University in the ladies’ Scottish Cup final, and the Capital students maintained their recent momentum with a hard-fought 50-45 victory away to Falkirk Fury. Polonia Phoenix, by contrast, lost 71-46 at home to Tayside Musketeers as their wretched season shows no sign of improving.

Edinburgh-based women’s pro team Caledonia Pride also had a weekend to forget, losing back-to-back matches at Oriam on Saturday and Sunday in their first home fixtures in seven weeks.

They ought to have beaten Manchester Mystics on Saturday yet squandered a late six-point lead before going down 75-73 in overtime.

American Tricia Oakes was once again outstanding against Sheffield Hatters on Sunday, contributing 21 points plus 14 rebounds, but this time Pride trailed all the way and were eventually beaten 86-71.

Head coach Bart Sengers must now lift his squad for another weekend double-header when they play Team Northumbria in the league on Friday and the WBBL Cup semi-final on Sunday, – both in Newcastle.