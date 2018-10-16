Caledonia Pride into last eight of British Basketball Cup

2018 runners-up Caledonia Pride reached this season’s Women’s British Basketball Cup quarter-finals by holding off Durham Palatinates 78-70 at Oriam.

Pride led by nine points early in the final quarter, but the gap was cut to just three with less than three minutes to play. Shawnisay Millar and Alix Henderson then took centre stage, adding 11 points in the closing five minutes as Pride followed up last week’s league win in London.

Millar and Henderson both made it into double figures, but recent signing Tia Weledji once again led the way with 18 points. Having shrugged off an ankle injury, skipper Hannah Robb contributed eight assists, six rebounds and a late three-pointer to finally end Durham’s challenge.

“There’s a lot to improve on, but everyone played their part and a win is all that matters in the cup. We’ll take that,” said head coach Bart Sengers, whose team faces Durham again in the league this Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Scottish women’s championship, holders City of Edinburgh Kool Kats joined Lady Rocks at the top of the table after taking the M8 to defeat previous joint-leaders Glasgow Fever 63-50. Alex Nelson was Kats’ leading scorer with 20 points, just ahead of captain Emma Findlay on 19. “We were behind for the first six or seven minutes but always ahead after that,” reported coach Ben Gunn.

Men’s joint-leaders City of Edinburgh Kings and Dunfermline Reign were both inactive at the weekend, allowing Broughmuir Blaze to gain ground by thrashing winless Edinburgh University 100-50 at The Crags. There was only a single point in it at the end of the opening quarter, but Blaze blitzed the students 27-4 in the second period and turned up the heat again at the end as they cruised to a fourth straight victory. Sam Stott top-scored with 27 points, while another former Boroughmuir youth player, Brendan Mullan, added 17. “We’re starting to enjoy the season,” smiled Blaze coach Simon Turner.

Promoted Edinburgh Lions were also smiling after claiming their second win in the top flight following a 68-64 victory over Stirling Knights at The Peak.