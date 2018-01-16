Cup finalists prepare with big victories

City of Edinburgh Kings and Boroughmuir Blaze set out their stall ahead of this month’s Scottish Basketball Cup Final as both kicked off 2018 with emphatic league victories.

Kings picked up where they left off before a five-week Christmas and New Year break, stretching their winning run to nine games after overpowering Falkirk Fury at Portobello High School.

The Capital side had pipped the defending league champions by a single point in last month’s Cup semi-final, but this time the result was never in doubt.

Kings looked razor-sharp following a midweek friendly with Durham and led 44-32 at half time before completing an 89-68 victory to keep themselves in title contention in fourth place. Ryan Armour top-scored with 22 points, while Kyle Jimenez and Matt Wilcox also made it into the 20s.

“That was as good a performance as we’ve had all season,” said Kings coach Craig Nicol. “Everything is in our own hands and we’re just taking it one game at a time. Next week’s double header with Boroughmuir and St Mirren will be the toughest test we’ve faced, but I’m confident the guys will be ready to step it up again.”

Nicol expects Kings’ winning streak to be seriously threatened in a cup final dress rehearsal at The Crags Centre this Friday and league leaders Blaze appear to be up for the challenge after defeating Stirling Knights 89-60 to retain pole position in the title race.

It was a less successful weekend for two other Capital clubs as Edinburgh University lost 88-59 at third-placed St Mirren and Pleasance Basketball Club slipped to eighth place after going down 99-68 in Dunfermline.

Reigning ladies champions City of Edinburgh Kool Kats went four points clear at the top after they trounced city rivals Polonia Phoenix 86-36 for their tenth win in 11, while nearest challengers Lady Rocks slipped up at home to third-placed Edinburgh University. The students’ 72-53 victory in another cup final preview was followed less than 24 hours later by a crushing 88-39 home win over Glasgow University.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s British Basketball League, Caledonia Pride edged Cardiff Archers 71-66 in an overtime thriller at Edinburgh University.

The WBBL Cup finalists trailed all the way and were still 58-51 down with six minutes left before launching a stunning fightback. Summer signing Claire Paxton put them ahead with 13 seconds remaining, and even though Merissa Quick tied it up at 63-63 to force overtime, Pride controlled the extra period as they recorded only their second home win this season. Sarah Thomson and US duo Tricia Oakes and Rosie Reynolds all reached double figures for both points and rebounds as Pride’s hungry defence totalled 55 rebounds. They continue their Cup Final build-up with another home fixture against Team Northumbria on Saturday.