Edinburgh Kings coach will invoke the never-say-die atiitude in Play-Off Final

Coach Craig Nicol hopes City of Edinburgh Kings’ never-say-die attitude can push the holders to victory in Saturday’s Scottish Basketball play-off final at Oriam.

Cup winners Falkirk Fury will be daunting opponents, but Kings fear no team after coming from behind to beat league champions Dunfermline on their own court in an epic semi-final.

“We’ve done that quite a few times this season,” smiled Nicol, who got married the day before last year’s final. “We play the full 40 minutes and try to take it down to the wire. We never give up!”

Honours were even in the league this season with Kings winning at Portobello in October and Fury taking revenge in Grangemouth in January. “They were two very close games,” recalled Nicol. “Falkirk strengthened well for the second one and I don’t think they’ve lost this year, so they’re on a good run.

“We’ve been fairly consistent with our team in the last four or five games. The young guys all know what their role is and what’s expected of them. We didn’t manage to win the Cup or the league this year, but we can hopefully retain this trophy. We’ve already won it four times, which is a record.”

There was disappointment for Queen Margaret University’s men’s team in Wednesday’s BUCS Trophy final in Nottingham when they lost 83-60 to Worcester.