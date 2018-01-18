Kyle Jimenez thanks his family after Commonwealth Games selection

Willowbrae teenager Kyle Jimenez was quick to thank his mum and aunt after learning he had been included in Scotland’s 12-man basketball squad for this spring’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 19-year-old City of Edinburgh Kings shooting guard will be joined in Gold Coast by his club coach Craig Nicol, who was named as Scotland’s assistant coach.

Jimenez began playing for Kings at the age of seven and came through the club’s Talent Development Programme, representing Scotland at under-16 and under-18 level. He is a key player in Kings’ bid for a league and cup double this season and will also hook up with the Glasgow Rocks pro team as part of his build-up to the Games.

The former Portobello High School pupil was perhaps always destined to take up basketball as his mother Yvonne played for Polonia Phoenix and also represented Scotland.

“My family and team-mates have been incredibly supportive over the years, but I’d like to single out my Mum and Auntie Lesley for giving me lifts and travelling across the country almost every week to take me to training and watch my games. I’m very lucky to have such incredible support,” said Jimenez.

“It’s a dream come true to have been selected to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games. It’s going to be such an incredible experience.”

Nicol coaches Kings’ senior men’s team and is also the club’s Talent Development Manager. He has previously been involved with the Great Britain Under-16 and Scotland Under-18 squads.

The inclusion of Sean Nealon-Lino adds another Edinburgh connection. The 18-year-old was born in Portugal and plays for Barking Abbey in London, but spent several years in Leith, playing for both Kings and Boroughmuir Blaze at junior level.

• Edinburgh’s Craig Howieson has been included in Scotland’s table tennis team for the Gold Coast. Musselburgh’s Micky Yule will compete in powerlifting.

Latest athletes selected for Team Scotland:

Basketball

Kieron Achara; Jonathan Bunyan; Bantu Burroughs; Chris Cleary; Nick Collins; Alasdair Fraser; Kyle Jimenez; Callan Low; Malcolm Fraser; Gareth Murray; Sean Nealon-Lino; Michael Vigor.

Para-swimming

Beth Johnston; Toni Shaw.

Powerlifting

Micky Yule.

Table tennis

Colin Dalgleish; Craig Howieson; Gavin Rumgay.

Triathlon

Erin Wallace.