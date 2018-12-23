Tia Weledji top scores as Caledonia Pride thrash Cardiff Archers

Caledonia Pride will celebrate Christmas in high spirits after thrashing Cardiff Archers at Oriam in the Women’s British Basketball League.

City of Edinburgh Kings, however, crashed out of the men’s BBL Trophy following a record-breaking 70-point defeat in Newcastle.

Pride made a fast start and soon led their Welsh visitors by 12 points. The deficit was cut to four, but Pride were 40-29 ahead at half-time and broke Cardiff’s spirit in the third quarter when the gap grew to 20 points. The home team eventually won 84-53 with Tia Weledji top-scoring on 26 and also grabbing 12 rebounds. Pride enter the two-week festive break in sixth place and remain on course to reach the end of season play-offs.

“It was a very big game for all of us, so everybody’s in good spirits,” confirmed head coach Bart Sengers. “Cardiff didn’t play that well and couldn’t make a shot, but we scored when we needed to and we got valuable contributions from everybody. We hoped to win the game, but this result is more than we hoped for.”

Kings got their chance in the BBL Trophy when Scottish champions St Mirren withdrew, but six-time winners Newcastle Eagles crushed them 129-59 in their farewell appearance at Sport Central. Home-grown youngsters Ryan Armour (17 points), Calum Nicol (14) and Konrad Kantorski (11) all shone for Kings in trying conditions.