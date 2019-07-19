Bob MacIntyre confronts playing partner who refused to shout ‘Fore’ and ball hits caddy’s mum

Open Championship rookie Bob MacIntyre lambasted Kyle Stanley, one of his playing partners at Royal Portrush, after the American twice hit people in the crowd in the second round without the traditional warning shout of “Fore”.

The 22-year-old from Oban was left raging after Stanley, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, first hit a marshal on the shin with a wayward shot at the 14th then stood and watched without indicating for fans to take evasive action again as he also missed the fairway at the 17th.

Kyle Stanley

On this occasion, the ball hit MacIntyre’s caddie Greg Milne’s mum, Stephanie, and, though she wasn’t hurt, it prompted the Scot to confront Stanley, a 31-year-old who is making his sixth appearance in the event. “Coming down the last I wasn’t happy with what had happened on the 17th. But that was nothing to do with anything I did,” said MacIntyre after adding a 72 to his opening 68 to comfortably make the cut on his major debut on two-under-par.

Referring to Stanley, he added: “My playing partner doesn’t shout ‘Fore’, his ball goes into the crowd, we’re shouting ‘Fore’ as the ball is coming into the crowd. He’s just standing watching it. And people didn’t have enough time to react when we shouted.

“It hit Greg’s mum. So I told him how it was. I said I wasn’t happy – and he didn’t really like my response. He’s the only one I’ve seen do that. It was straight into the crowd. It was into the crowd from the word go. And we’re expecting him to shout fore. She’s all right, I think, but it’s not what you want.”

Players on the PGA Tour have a habit of not shouting ‘Fore’ and, though aware of that, MacIntyre didn’t mince his words as he confronted Stanley, who played in a winning Walker Cup team at Royal County Down in 2007, along with Andrew Johnston, the third player in the group.

“Aye, there were harsh words,” added the left-hander, who was pleased to make it to the weekend on his debut in the sport’s oldest major but disappointed with his short putting on the second day. “It wasn’t too pleasant. But you’ve got to tell him it’s not right. He didn’t take it well at all.

“Shout ‘Fore’. That ball is going straight into the crowd, you know from the word go it’s going into the crowd. Just shout.

“We shouted, me and Beef, as it was coming down. They don’t have time then. It’s too late and people are diving out of the way of things. They should have more time. It’s on the (player information) sheets, it’s on everything, you shout ‘Fore’.”