Bowls wrap: Leitch and Craig on target | Boost for West Lothian

Balbardie IBC stars Sharon Leitch and Lorraine Craig are twice 4Bowl Pairs Champions of Scotland and the partnership are strong contenders to achieve a treble having qualified for the climax to the 2017/18 event.

The playdown section at Midlothian IBC saw the Balbardie champions wow the spectators at the Dalkeith Stadium by reeling off a hat-trick of wins to earn a place in the semi-finals at Coatbridge on the weekend of February 24/25.

Wins over Lanarkshire (24-14) and Stirling (25-7) were emphatic, however, the section final against fellow caps Karen McAndrew and Celia Smith was an epic 19-18 tussle. Leitch and Craig trailed 18-13 with three ends to play but stormed to victory with a whirlwind finish of 2, 3, 1. Their semi-final opponents are Rosie Wood and Catherine Mcintosh of Stonehaven.

Also in contention for the title are Janette Weadon and Jean McFedries of Galleon who play Anne Marie Taggart and Laura Welsh of Whiteinch.

• Midlothian carried the Lothian banner furthest in the men’s 4Bowl Pairs with Billy Peacock and Colin Walker qualifying for the semi-finals from their section at Cumbernauld.

Wins over Coatbridge (25-13); Bainfield’s Gavin Smith and John McDermott (27-120); and Falkirk (21-16) sets up a semi-final clash against Derek Murray and Raymond Clark of Fraserburgh. Craig Lindsay and Paul Foster of Prestwick take on Stuart Pagan and Paul Brown of Abbeyview.

• The West Lothian BA is to benefit from a £10,000 Investment Grant from West Lothian Council and one response to the generous support from the local authority is the piloting a “Generation Game” team that includes 16 players from Youth Under 18; Junior Under 25; Seniors over 60; Ladies, and Men.

The theme “Invest In West Lothian” is the lead sponsor on the team tops worn by three WLBA squads in the Hamilton Trophy; Under 25s, and Matt Purdie Seniors.

• Craigentinny 12-year-old Aaron Betts parades his winter season skills as a member of East Lothian IBC, where he has just added to a recent national fours triumph by capturing the East of Scotland Under 17 singles crown.

Played at the Alex Marshall Arena and sponsored by the ELIBC Pro Shop, Betts topped his round-robin section then enjoyed knockout wins over Eilidh Weir of Alloa, Andrew Jamieson of Bainfield and Ellie Borthwick of Midlothian to become the event’s youngest-ever champion.

• The Edinburgh & Leith BA has filled the vacant position of team manager for the 2018 Hamilton Trophy campaign, with Duncan McLaren of Edinburgh West End and Dudley veteran Ricky Rutherford.

Nominations for election to the committee of the E&L close on December 31 and it is understood that former world stage super star, Edinburgh’s, David McGill, will be a candidate.

• West Lothian BA is proposing Keith Mitchell of Buchan Park BC for the post of secretary.

Keith was previously a member of the Blackhall club in Edinburgh and is in the record book of The Edinburgh Bowling League as its junior singles champion in 1999 and singles proper king-pin in 2003.