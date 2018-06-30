Craig Mackintosh’s brave bid for British title fades on run-in

Craig Mackintosh of London Road Foundry produced two big efforts in his bid to bring the Under-18 British Isles singles crown back to Edinburgh and was heading for title glory at 14-9 up in the final. However, he faded on the run-in to lose 21-16 to Jack Moffett of Ireland.

Mackintosh had earlier beaten Dylan Hookings of Wales 21-15 in the semi-finals at Leamington Spa.

The Parkside trio of Brian Salvona, Kevin Boyd and Paul Veitch led 14-9 with three ends to play in the Triples prelims but were pipped at the post by a 3, 2, 1 finish from Guernsey.

Haddington’s Joe Mower led his former Welsh colleague Ross Owen 18-16 then 20-19 in their Junior Singles prelim. However, the former world champion was knocked out by the loss of a double to the eventual title winner.

• THE Under-25 brigade of Edinburgh & Leith served up a succesful Scottish League Cup defence at Houldsworth BC by beating Grampian (126-98) then Renfrewshire (125-99).

Josh Spalding skipped Craig Mackintosh, Mark Walker and Ross Thomson to the headline win in the final, crushing their opposition 37-17. Other rink scores: Stephen Pringle 20-13; Mark Mackintosh 18-16; Dean Mackintosh 16-14; Andrew Tregonning 16-18; Liam McKay 18-21.

E&L are back in action on Sunday facing Lanarkshire at Sighthill (11am) in the opening round of the Scottish Cup – the winners face Fife or West Lothian in the afternoon.

• POSTAL continue to stamp their authority in Division 2 of the Alpha Trophies Edinburgh Bowling League and their 6-3 licking of close rivals Hillside opened up a six-point gap between first and third in the table.

Favourites Carrick Knowe are coming to the boil and their 6-3 away win over Willowbrae keeps them a menacing single point off the lead with five games to play. Colinton moved clear of the relegation zone with a 9-0 punishment of Pilrig while West End damaged Wardie promotion prospects with a 7-2 home win.

Craigentinny have a record-extending ninth title triumph firmly within their grasp after an impressive 7-2 away win over Tanfield moved them 13 points clear of second-placed Queensberry, who claimed a 5-4 win at home to Maitland.

Brunstane’s 7-2 defeat at home to Northern is a setback for their survival hopes while Summerside’s relegation blues were intensified by their 6-3 defeat at Parkside.

Bainfield and Sighthill dominate the promotion race in Division 3 where they share top spot a good 6½ points clear of Corstorphine while the relegation zone is shared by Whitehouse & Grange (25), Dudley (29) and Mayfield (30½).

Currie suffered a 9-0 home defeat by Gorgie Mills but still sit top of the table in Division 4, three points clear of Slateford, who were crushed 9-0 at Merchiston.

• LINLITHGOW’S Gary Smith will spearhead the West Lothian challenge in the final stages of the national championships at Ayr Northfield next month, capturing the Singles title in the District Finals at Bankton Mains with a 21-17 win over Calum McLean of Oakbank.

John Aitken skipped Robbie Cuthill to a purple patch spell of 1, 4, 1, (3), 1, 2, 3, 3, 1 that clinched a 21-9 win for Kirkliston over Stuart Blakelock and Andrew Walker of Winchburgh in the Pairs.

Ian Robertson, Blair Mackie and Jamie Aitken of Newbridge beat Andy Grimshaw, Scott Murphy and Ewan Shearer of Linlithgow 13-10 to clinch the Triples title.

Calum Black of East Calder skipped Ian Thorburn, Alan Walker and Iain Grant to a 17-16 win over Tam Whitfield, Davie Ross, Walter McDougall and Sandy McDougall of Glenmavis in the Fours.

Bellsburn captured the honours in the Mixed Pairs with Jack Murphy skipping Marguerite Harris to a 23-13 win over Lisa McGarry and Derek Kerr of Armadale.

• A THRILLING climax to the East Section of the Hamilton Trophy saw Edinburgh & Leith battle to a fine 119-108 win over Stirling County East at Stenhousemuir.

The win qualified them for the knockout stage in top place having leapfrogged a West Lothian team that flopped to a 120-103 defeat by West Fife at Lumphinnans.

E&L will face Glasgow West then Bon Accord/Glasgow South for a place in the final while West Lothian look to have it tough against Lanarkshire West then Lanarkshire South/Highland.

WL face Lanarkshire West in their quarter-final at Doune Castle on Saturday, July 7 while E&L face Glasgow West at Duffus Park, Cupar.