Hat-trick is the aim for E&L in Hamilton Trophy

Edinburgh & Leith are targeting a third win in a row at the expense of Border at Melrose in today’s East section match in the Scottish Cities and Counties Championship for The Hamilton Trophy.

Wins over Fife and East Lothian have been achieved to boost confidence under managers Duncan McLaren and Ricky Rutherford.

Carrick Knowe bowler Darren Hush makes his seasonal debut at third to Robert Marshall and in place of Jamie Gracie while Slateford veteran Gordon Ramsay retains his place having retuned last weekend as a late substitute for Scott Rogers,

The E&L 125-105 triumph over East Lothian at Parkside came via wins on the rinks skipped by James Hogg, Andrew Ramsay and captain Paul Veitch.

Hogg was the major contributor, counting at 12 of the 21 ends to skip Ross Noble, Andy McNab and Liam McKay to a handsome 29-11 win over Brian Young.

The other outcomes were: Andy Ramsay 21, Alistair Kennedy 15; Paul Veitch 25, Steven Morgan 20; John Ramsay 18, Colin Glen 19; John McDermott 16, Scott Kennedy 18; Robert Marshall 16, Billy Mellors 22.

Midlothian provided fierce opposition against West Lothian in last weekend’s match at Linlithgow and the outcome was very much in the melting pot as late as entering the third-last end with the home side ahead 91-89.

The results of end 19 across the six rinks were, however, game-changing with WL landing a stunning 17-1 blow that was highlighted by a count of 6 for Ray Logan and a 5 for Neil Speirs. Thomas Mann weighed in with a 3 while a double for Andrew Dunnett and a single for Grant Logan outweighed the single lost by Steven Fleming.

WL added to the Midlothian collapse with a 5-3 supremacy on end 20 then a 5-4 edge on the final end clinched a 21-shot triumph (118-97) for a jubilant West Lothian.

Wins on the rinks skipped by Thomas Mann, Andrew Dunnett, Grant Logan and Neil Speirs were a pleasing aspect of a team asked to show a strong resolve when brought under pressure while Steven Fleming finished peels and Ray Logan lost by 5.

WL entertain Fife at Kirkliston today while Midlothian face West Fife at Cowdenbeath.

n POSTAL delivered a strong wake-up call to Carrick Knowe in this week’s Division 2 action of The Alpha Trophies Edinburgh Bowling League, beating the hot title favourites 7-2 on points and 79-51 on shots.

Wins on the home rinks skipped by Craig Duffus, Elliot Young, and Stuart Turnbull triggered the victory celebrations at Postal while Tait Trophy legend Colin Mitchell spared the Carrick Knowe blushes with an 18-11 win over Neal Rooney.

Duffus included two counts of 5 as he inspired Keith Anderson, Iain Duffus and Colin Bain to a 27-6 demolition of Paul O’Donnell. Young beat James Hogg, 19-10, and Turnbull beat Richard Touch, 19-10.

Other Div 2 results: Willowbrae 7, Hillside (leaders) 2; Colinton 3, Wardie 6; West End 5, Pilrig 4.

Sighthill are another former Water of Leith giant yet to set the heather on fire in the EBL and they currently sit fourth in Division 3 after a 5½-3½ win at home to bottom club Mayfield.

Last-end calamities saw Graeme Eddington drop a 5 to lose 17-12 to Gordon Wilson, and John McDermott shipped a four that cost him an 18-18 peel with Peter Miller while the thrilling climax enabled Mayfield to snatch a 62-62 share of the aggregate point.

Other Div 3 results: Bainfield 8, Whitehouse & Grange 1; Leith 2, Corstorphine 7; Dudley 2, Goldenacre (leaders) 7.

Slateford made up some ground in Division 4 with wins for Robert Marshall (23-7), Jamie Gracie (23-20), and Gordon Ramsay (16-14), giving them a 7-2 away victory over London Road Foundry for whom Scott Mackintosh won 23-11.

Other Div 4 results: Dean 9, Gorgie Mills 0; Merchiston 9, Blackhall 0; Currie (leaders) 7 Seafield 2.

It’s neck and neck between defending champions Craigentinny (29pts) and Parkside (28½) in Division 1 with both clubs recording thumping 8-1 wins over Brunstane and Maitland respectively.

Promoted club Queensberry jumped to third (26pts) with a 9-0 win at home to Summerside while Tanfield beat Northern, 5-4.

n ANDY WILTON of Kirkhill followed up his win over Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ronnie Duncan in the Midlothian District Singles with a 21-13 triumph over Donny Crew of Easthouses. He next faces Stuart Fleming of Inveresk.

Selected second-round results: S Reid (Musselburgh) bt Craig More (Shottstown); Danny McDougall (Buccleuch) bt Colin Cardwell (Penicuik); Stuart Fleming bt David McGlynn (Wallyford MW); Ricky Delaney (Newcraighall) bt Ian Walkingshaw (Gorebridge).