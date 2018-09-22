Queensberry reign as 2nd XVI Alpha Trophies champions

Queensberry have won the 2nd XVI Division 1 Title of the Alpha Trophies Edinburgh Bowling League and it was a supercharged recovery of nine victories that did the trick following a 9-0 thumping in their opening match against 11 times champions Craigentinny.

“We didn’t land a blow on them but we bounced back to beat Hillside 9-0 on our home patch then scored brilliant away wins over Tanfield, 8-1, and defending champions Carrick Knowe, 7-2,” said a spokesman.

Queenberry went on to win nine of their 14 fixtures, including a 7-2 retaliation at home to Craigentinny, and their final total of 75 was nine points more than their early-season masters.

Craigentinny finished in third place some two points adrift of Northern (68) while 2017 champions Carrick Knowe came fourth (65) followed by Bainfield (65), Tanfield (60), Parkside (54) and Hillside (51).

Wardie have won the Division 2 2nd XVI honours for a fourth time having finished six points clear of Corstorphine.

They helped their cause with 9-0 wins over Brunstane at home, Willowbrae (home and away), and Dudley (home). They also beat Maitland 8-1 at home, and won nine games to the 11 of Corstorphine. Wardie scored 85 points, Corstorphine 79, Brunsatne 73½, Postal 69, Goldenacre 65, Maitland 59, Willowbrae 38½, and Dudley 35.

Slateford dominated the race for the Division 3 title with the Water of Leith migrants inspired by 9-0 wins at home to London Road Foundry, and away to Liberton and Mayfield.

Summerside and Leith won the same number of games as the champions (9/14) but finished second and third respectively. Slateford amassed 76 points, Summerside 66, Leith 65, Sighthill 55, Colinton 50, Mayfield 49, LRF 43, and Liberton 36.

It is greatly to the credit of the EBL that its objective of providing competitive and meaningful league and knockout bowling to its membership reaches deep into the grassroots and embraces a 3rd Team scenario.

The 2018 Champions are the players of Corstorphine, Carrick Knowe, and Tramways. Corstorphine won eight of their 14 games to capture the Division 1 title with 42 points, ahead of West End (39), Craigentinny A (38), Maitland A (35), Dean (33), Maitland B (32), Wardie (31), and Queensberry (30).

Carrick Knowe were colossal in capturing the Division 2 honours with an unbeaten 12 wins out of 12 that saw them amass 54 points and finish 15 clear of second-placed Brunstane. The other placings were, Craigentinny B (33), Craigmillar Park (25), LRF (22), Willowbrae (21), Ferranti (16).

Tramways won the title in nailbiting circumstances having finished a half point ahead of Merchiston after ten games. Tramways achieved 35½ points, Merchiston 35, Leith 27, Summerside 20½, Whitehouse & Grange 18, and Trinity 14.

• Friday’s final of the WLBA Seniors Top Ten played at Stoneyburn saw Ratho capture the title for the first time as they outgunned Mid Calder in all four disciplines to win 8-0.

Norrie Alexander kicked on from 15-10 in the Singles to hit 21 with a run of 1, 2, 1, 2 to beat Stan Gardiner across 20 ends. Jim Speirs – the reigning County Singles Champion proper – skipped George Bruce to a 15-7 win over John Jamieson and Jim Gow in the Pairs, while the Triple of Jim Burns Stan Lumsden and Stuart Smith beat Alan Findlay, Bob Garioch, and Phil Harvey, 23-11.

The rink of Tam Hill, Tam Sibbald, George Fairley, and Murray Paxton won the Fours at the 13-8 expense of Bruce Wardropper, Ian Hill, George Wardie, and Brian Fairley.

Ratho Seniors are also the inaugural winners of the DMW Knockout Cup.