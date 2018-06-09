Top Ten Trophy will have a new winner’s named etched at Bainfield

Edinburgh plays host to the final day’s play of The Purdie Worldwide Scottish Inter County Top Ten Tournament tomorrow with Bainfield BC at Hutchison Crossway the venue for far flung travellers from the areas of Bon Accord, Angus, The Stewartry, and Perthshire.

Year 37 of the annual event will welcome a new name on the trophy with Westhill of Bon Accord, Arbroath of Angus, Castle Douglas of Stewartry, and Stanley of Perthshire all bidding for glory.

The semi-finals begin at 10am – Westhill v Arbroath and Castle Douglas v Stanley – with the final following at 2pm.

• Joint leaders Edinburgh & Leith, and West Lothian, saw their undefeated runs in the East section of The Cities and Counties Championship for The Hamilton Trophy ended by surprise defeats from West Fife, and Stirling County East.

West Fife’s 116-98 away win over E&L saw them join their stunned victims and WL as joint leaders going into match five of the campaign while comeback wins for Midlothian and East Lothian have brought both back into contention.

E&L team captain Paul Veitch conceded 20 shots without reply as he suffered a 33-14 defeat from Alan Kennedy. The other scores were: John Ramsay 11, Allan Ramsay 22; Andy Ramsay 21, Craig Watson 18; Robert Marshall 18, David Junor 17; James Hogg 18, Rab McFarlane 15; John McDermott 16, Paul Brown 11.

West Lothian slipped to a 102-121 defeat against Stirling East at Bonnybridge. Wins on the rinks skipped by Andy Dunnett (30-17) and Neil Speirs (17-16) weren’t enough to stem the tide that engulfed Thomas Mann (13-26), Grant Logan (12-25), Steven Fleming (16-21), and Raymond Logan (14-16) in damaging defeats. Midlothian beat Borders 102-94 at Rosslyn and East Lothian had a 133-103 win over Fife at Strathmiglo.

E&L take on West Lothian at Deans (Livingston) today, and East Lothian clash with neighbours Midlothian at Haddington.

West Fife have a great chance to stay in the mix with home advantage at Abbeyview against Stirling East while Borders face winless Fife at Lauder.

E&L have brought in Ali McKenna of Seafield to play second in place of Stevie Ritchie in the rink skipped by John McDermott while the return of Craig Mackintosh and the retention of Lewis Betts sees the sidelining of Adam Brock. Gordon Bold replaces Scott Rogers.

The absence of former hero figure Alan Brown is resolved by joint managers Duncan McLaren and Ricky Rutherford promoting Gordon Ramsay to third with John Kidd of Queensberry introduced at second.

West Lothian introduce Jordan Pearce (Kirkliston) and Paul Sweeney (Newbridge) as a new front end in place of Frazer Muirhead and Andi Gray.

Midlothian travel to Haddington with the continued absence of major stars Ronnie Duncan, Colin Walker, and Graeme Archer while their six skips are; David Peacock, Sandy Knight, Stuart Roseburgh, David McGlynn, Scott Briggs, and Ramsay Blair.

East Lothian have been forced to make five changes resulting in Stephen Cochrane, Joe Mower, Gary McNab, and James McDonagh making seasonal debuts while star figure Billy Mellors returns.

• Tait Trophy holder Liam McKay of Tanfield has reached both the Singles and Junior Singles District finals of the national championships.

McKay defeated Craig Ramsay of Leith (21-13) in this week’s semi-finals of the Singles and lined up in last night’s final at Queensberry against David Brown of Craigentinny who produced a 2, 1, 2, 1 finish to beat David Torrance of Willowbrae (21-17) in his semi-final.

McKay’s hard fought 21-13 win over 13-year-old Aaron Betts of Craigentinny set up a Junior Singles clash with 2011 runner-up Josh Spalding of Craigentinny who hit back from 11-16 to beat Jordan Davidson of Queensberry, 21-18 in 26 ends. Their re-arranged final takes place at Seafield tomorrow night at 7pm.

n Danny McDougall of Buccleuch beat Steven Currie of Gilmerton 21-15 to reach the District Singles final of the national championships in Midlothian and will meet Stuart Fleming of Inveresk who triumphed 21-10 over Ricky Delaney of Newcraighall. The final is at Newbattle on Wednesday at 6-30pm.

• Carrick Knowe won 7-2 at Pilrig in Division 2 of the Alpha Trophies Edinburgh Bowling League while in Division 1 promoted Queensberry beat Brunstane 9-0 to move within two points of leaders Craigentinny.

• The quarter-finals in the West Lothian District singles take place on Tuesday night. Norrie Alexander (Ratho) v Greg Logan (Uphall Station); Oakbank v Stoneyburn: Glenn King (West Calder) v Gary Smith (Linlithgow); Steven Fleming (Buchan Park) v James Speirs (Newbridge).