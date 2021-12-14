Boxing champion Lee McGregor's dad left figthing for life after being hit by a lorry

Lee McGregor beat Kash Farooq via split decision in a British and Commonwealth Bantamweight title fight in November 2019. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

The European champion made a mercy dash home across the Atlantic to be at the bedside of his critically ill father after learning of the accident while training in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old had been due to defend his continental title in Manchester on Saturday against Armenian Narek Abgaryan, but pulled out of the contest citing injury and personal reasons.

His world was turned upside down upon learning his dad, Stuart, had been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry in the Gorgie area of the Capital last month.

"I've had a really tough couple of weeks to be honest and my head has been all over the place," McGregor explained. "I've done some damage to my hand but I've tried to just train through the injury. It's nothing too serious. I might have been able to fight but the news of my dad being run over by a lorry and then being put in intensive care fighting for his life was just too much.

"I left Vegas as soon as I could to get home and see my dad. I actually read about the story online about someone being hit by a lorry but, at the time, I had no idea it was my dad.

"He is going to be okay and is on the mend but it's going to be a long, long road to recovery. He's suffered a lot of broken bones but the main thing is he's alive. I'm glad he is still here to be honest."

McGregor was in Las Vegas with stablemate and undisputed super lightweight world champion, Josh Taylor, when he heard about the incident and flew home.

The 24-year-old is a close friend of his fellow Lothians fighter and has been tipped to follow in his footsteps by winning a world title.

His father Stuart was rushed to hospital after being knocked down in Wheatfield Road on November 15.

The bantamweight is now in Dubai and will step up his rehabilitation on his hand injury over the next few weeks in hope of returning to the ring early in the new year.

McGregor had been relishing the opportunity to defend his European crown for a second time at the Manchester Arena a week before spending Christmas with fiance Amber and daughter Maddie. However, his festive plans may now have to be changed to accommodate a rescheduled bout next month.

"With everything happening all about the same time, before we knew it fight night was fast approaching," McGregor said. "We came to the decision that I wasn't going to be ready to fight, it's just not possible. We're now working on a new date and looking at what's the best option. Hopefully it won't be too long so I'm still trying to stay as ready as possible. I'm out in Dubai trying to finalise a couple of things so we should have news soon on when I'll be back out.

"It's not just about being physically ready, I have to get myself back in the right mindset because there has been a lot of stress and worry over the past few weeks. 2022 is going to be a huge year for me so I can have no distractions, particularly with what's at stake. "I've got myself into this position through hard work and determination so you have to be 100 per cent at your best to get wins at this level."

