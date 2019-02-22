Edinburgh boxer John McCallum feels move south can prolong his career

Edinburgh boxer John McCallum has revealed he may postpone his plans to retire at the end of this year.

The 30-year-old had been set to call time on a professional career spanning eight years but has since rediscovered his spark following a move to Guildford to train with England senior coach John Edwards.

McCallum, whose record stands at 11-1, had to withdraw from the Ultimate Boxxer II competition in November due to a recurring rotator cuff injury but says he is now back flying in the gym. He faces Northern Irishman Casey Blair for the vacant Celtic light heavyweight title at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes on Saturday night in what will be McCallum’s first fight since May.

“I’ve improved so much since I’ve started training with John,” he said. “The sparring is brilliant and there’s a great group down there, so many different weights and styles. I’ve had a good camp so I’m ready to go on Saturday. This is the sort of preparation I was looking for since I turned professional so it’s been frustrating these past few years. I had planned to retire at the end of this year but I feel that if there could be some good opportunities about to come my way. He [Blair] is a lot better than his record suggests. I feel I can knock him out, though. I want to win this and then head back down to England and focus on the next one. I feel there are some big fights for me down there.”