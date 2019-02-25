John McCallum ‘desperate for big fight’ after cosy victory over Casey Blair

Edinburgh’s John McCallum is “desperate for a big fight” after clocking up his first win in nine months against Casey Blair.

McCallum comfortably disposed of the Northern Irishman in Glenrothes on points, but was denied the opportunity to take home the Celtic light heavyweight title after Blair failed to make championship weight ahead of the bout.

It proved a straightforward four rounds for the former Leith Victoria amateur, who was streets ahead of his opponent in every department.

“I dropped him twice so I’m happy with that,” McCallum said. “But fair play to him, he got back up but he was hanging on at the end. He wouldn’t let me go. I hit him with some solid shots so I’m pleased with my performance.

“I’m disappointed he didn’t make championship weight because I would have had another belt to my name. I just need to move on from this.

“I didn’t feel rusty despite having not fought since May, I felt good.

“I don’t want to disrespect the Celtic title but I feel I am beyond that level. I do hope that somebody does give me a shot. I am desperate for a big fight as I am 12-1 now.

“There’s a time limit in this boxing game as you can’t go on forever. I don’t want to be hanging on like an old man and get bashed up. I want to end on a high so I want to see how far I can take it. I want belts.”