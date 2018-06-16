John Thain feared he would never fight again

Edinburgh welterweight John Thain admits he began to wonder if he’d ever see the inside of a boxing ring again.

The 30-year-old hasn’t been seen since his British title defeat by Bradley Skeete in November 2016 – although that hasn’t been through the want of trying.

A combination of illness and injury had put any thoughts of a comeback on the back burner. However, MTK fighter Thain is now raring to go when he faces Chris Jenkinson – an opponent he has fought and beaten three times already – at Paisley’s Lagoon Leisure Centre tonight.

He also has a duel against Larry Ekundayo in London next month to look forward to.

“It was really difficult being out for so long and there were times I thought it was done,” Thain said. “But I’ve always kept training in the hope that I’d get another opportunity and I feel like there’s good things still to come. There’s nothing you can do when you find yourself out injured or feeling unwell.

“I’m looking forward to tonight. I’ve fought him a few times but it’s good because it’s the first time in the ring in over 18 months. I’m much better now so the comeback is long overdue before my big one in London.

“He’s (Ekundayo) fought and beat Craig McEwan and Kris Carslaw so I want to get some Scottish pride back. He’s definitely up there as one of the best welterweights in the country. But I’ve got to focus on tonight first though before I can look ahead to next month.”

Lightweight Thomas Dickson is also in action when he goes glove-to-glove with Jamie Quinn. Dickson, 28, had been scheduled to fight for the Scottish title until the contest fell through.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring, although it’s obviously disappointing that my scheduled opponent pulled out because it would have been great to have had my first title bout,” Dickson explained. “You lose a wee bit of a buzz when that happens because you go from expecting a shot at a title to then wondering who your opponent is going to be.

“All I can do is focus on doing what I can and preparing myself to win this bout and then hopefully I can get my shot at the Scottish title in October.”