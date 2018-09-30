Josh Taylor beats Anthony Joshua to boxer of the year title

Have your say

Josh Taylor has picked up another top award – the British Boxing Board of Control’s boxer of the year.

The 27-year-old fended off competition from the likes of world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders at a glitzy awards dinner in London.

The Prestonpans puncher registered the biggest triumph of his professional career in June with a unanimous but hard-fought win over former world lightweight champion, Ukrainian, Viktor Postol.

Undefeated Taylor (13-0), the WBC Silver super-lightweight champion, is training hard for his World Boxing Super Series quarter-final showdown with American Ryan Martin (22-0) at the SSE Hydro on Saturday, November 3.

Should the Tartan Tornado prevail in Glasgow, he will progress to the semi-finals and will be just two wins shy of lifting the Muhammad Ali trophy and becoming world champion.