Josh Taylor enters lucrative World Boxing Super Series

Josh Taylor has moved closer to fulfilling his world title dream after it was announced the WBC Silver super lightweight champion will enter the lucrative World Boxing Super Series (WBSS).

Following last weekend’s unanimous points win over Ukraine’s former world champion Viktor Postol – the 13th of the Prestonpans puncher’s professional career – Taylor had become the mandatory challenger for the WBC title, currently held by American Jose Carlos Ramirez. However, the 27-year-old, who is managed by Cyclone Promotions chief Barry McGuigan, has chosen this season’s WBSS as an alternative route to the top.

The annual boxing tournament, which started in October with both super middleweight and cruiserweight divisions, pitches the best eight boxers from selected divisions around the world. This year the super lightweight and bantamweight divisions will take centre stage.

Four super lightweights – Taylor, WBA champion Kiryl Relikh, Anthony Yigit and Ivan Baranchyk – have already been revealed, with the remaining fighters to be confirmed in due course.

A quarter-final and semi-final draw will then take place with the winners progressing to the final, where they will compete for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.