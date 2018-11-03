Josh Taylor secures seventh-round stoppage over Ryan Martin in World Boxing Super Series

Josh Taylor secured a seventh-round stoppage against American Ryan Martin to advance to the semi-finals of the World Boxing Super Series.

The WBC Silver champion was too good for the previously undefeated Martin, who looked the shadow of a man who had racked up 22 consecutive victories as a professional. The atmosphere in the SSE Hydro was electric from the first bell and Taylor appeared to thrive on a strong partisan support.

The Scot will now face Belarusian Ivan Baranchyk in the semi-finals - a fight that will also be for the IBF world title - early next year.

Taylor was the busier boxer in the opening three minutes, finding success with a handful of shots to the body.

And the American’s defence started to weaken as Taylor upped his jab in both the second and third rounds.

The Edinburgh fighter has got so much in his armoury and he delivered a devastating blow to the right side of the body in the fourth that took the wind out of his opponent.

Slowly but surely Taylor’s game plan was falling into place with Martin unable to offer up much of a response.

It took until the sixth round before the Tennessee-native started to register anything of not but by then Taylor sensed the stoppage was in sight.

A left hook to the head in the seventh took him over the line as Martin dropped to the canvas and referee Victor Loughlin brought the contest to a halt with 39 seconds remaining.

Meanwhile, Belfast's Ryan Burnett was stopped prior to the beginning of the fifth round of his bantamweight quarter-final against Filipino Nonito Donaire. Donaire is now the new WBA world champion.