Have your say

Josh Taylor’s next fight will be in March against former two-weight world champion Humberto Soto.

Prestonpans puncher Taylor, 27, will meet Soto, 37, on Saturday, March 3 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow. The fight will be screened live on Channel 5.

Taylor – nicknamed the Tartan Tornado – is undefeated in 11 professional fights. Mexican veteran Soto – nicknamed La Zorrita (The Crafty Little Fox) – has fought at numerous weight levels and has won 66 of his 78 fights.