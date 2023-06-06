News you can trust since 1873
Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez: Madison Square Garden, New York, Saturday, June 10 (Early hours Sunday, June 11 UK time)

Prestonpans puncher Josh Taylor will put his WBO super lightweight belt on the line this weekend against Brooklyn's Lopez.
By Neil McGlade
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The undefeated Scot (19-0) has not fought since his controversial victory over Jack Catterall in February 2022 while his opponent, who has suffered defeat just once in 19 fights, defeated Sandor Martin - at Madison Square Garden - by split decision in December.

At 25-years-old, Lopez is seven years Taylor's junior and is the former unified lightweight champion.

Former undisputed 140lbs king Taylor, relinquished his IBF, WBA and WBC belts towards the end of last year.

Josh Taylor will defend his WBO super lightweight title against Teofimo Lopez in New YorkJosh Taylor will defend his WBO super lightweight title against Teofimo Lopez in New York
Josh Taylor will defend his WBO super lightweight title against Teofimo Lopez in New York
Taylor was the first Briton to become undisputed world champion in the modern four-belt era when he overcame Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas in May 2021.

Lopez's biggest victory was in October 2020 when he defeated Vasyl Lomachenko by unanimous decision.

This weekend's duel will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event from 1am on Sunday morning.

*Edinburgh Evening News boxing writer Neil McGlade will be reporting live from New York with all the pre-fight build-up from Thursday's final press conference and the official weigh-in on Friday.

