The undefeated Scot (19-0) has not fought since his controversial victory over Jack Catterall in February 2022 while his opponent, who has suffered defeat just once in 19 fights, defeated Sandor Martin - at Madison Square Garden - by split decision in December.

At 25-years-old, Lopez is seven years Taylor's junior and is the former unified lightweight champion.

Former undisputed 140lbs king Taylor, relinquished his IBF, WBA and WBC belts towards the end of last year.

Josh Taylor will defend his WBO super lightweight title against Teofimo Lopez in New York

Taylor was the first Briton to become undisputed world champion in the modern four-belt era when he overcame Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas in May 2021.

Lopez's biggest victory was in October 2020 when he defeated Vasyl Lomachenko by unanimous decision.

This weekend's duel will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event from 1am on Sunday morning.

