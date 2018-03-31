Lochend boxers in hunt for medals at Scottish Amateur Championships

Lochend fly the flag for Edinburgh and the Lothians at the Scottish Amateur Boxing Championships finals this weekend.

The most prestigious event of the calendar year takes place at Ravenscraigs Sports Centre in North Lanarkshire tonight.

Matty McHale, who is the reigning British 52kg champion, will aim to atone for last year’s disappointment when losing to Reece McFadden as he goes for gold at his new weight of 56kg against Denniston’s Stephen Boyle.

At 64kg, Sean Spence, who was crowned British champion in 2016 and now fights under the banner of Lochend having moved across the city from Meadowbank, goes head-to-head with O’Neil Boxing Club’s Paul Thomas Murphy.

Sean Eng steps into the ring against Bravehearts’ Tyler Jolly for the vacant 69kg title.

Also from Lochend and aiming to become Scottish 51kg women’s champion is Nasreen Anderson, who boxes Farah Huzair from Midlothian Boxing Club. And Gardner Moore, a former two-time Scottish champion, will aim to make it a trio of titles but faces stiff competition from Springhill’s Lilyella Craw-Seaman.

Leith Victoria have two representatives aiming for glory, Gary Fairgrieve faces Denniston’s Nicholas Campbell in their super-heavyweight duel and Megan Reid has Springhill’s Lynn Calder to contend with in their 64kg bout.