Lochend boxing duo Sean Spence and Matty McHale claim British titles

Lochend Boxing Club’s Scottish champions Sean Spence (64kg) and Matty McHale (52kg) have added British titles to their CVs.

The duo enjoyed a fine weekend with their Scottish team-mates in Rotherham, although both Gardner Moore (69kg) and Nasreen Anderson (51kg), also of Lochend, lost out in their respective semi-finals.

52kg champion Matty McHale

It’s a particularly impressive feat for 25-year-old Spence, who decided to relocate to Lochend following the closure of Meadowbank in December and hasn’t looked back since.

Spence overcame England’s Ryan Hart in Saturday’s penultimate contest before earning a split-decision win against Elliot Whale, also of England, in Sunday’s final.

“Hart was a tough come-forward fighter but I outboxed him,” Spence said. “He ended up with a cut following a punch and the contest had to be stopped. In the final, I had a tall southpaw and I outfought him, especially on the inside.

“I was out for the first half of the season with a hand injury and then had to move to Lochend because of Meadowbank closing down.

“I’ve not had a day out of the gym in the last five months so I’m happy all the hard work has paid off and I can finish the season unbeaten, as well as being Scottish and British champion. Terry McCormack has accepted me into the club so well and has given up a lot of his time. He made sure I was ready so I owe a huge thank you to him.”

McHale, meanwhile, was equally as impressive in the ring and came through his semi-final duel unscathed with victory over Jake Harrison of England.

The 20-year-old then made it a season to remember taking gold against Hamza Mahmood.