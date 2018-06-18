Mission accomplished for John Thain

Welterweight John Thain showed little sign of rustiness as he swept aside Chris Jenkinson to register his first victory since October 2016.

Thain, 30, was making his first appearance in the ring since his British title defeat by Bradley Skeete 19 months ago, but was a class above Bolton’s Jenkinson at Paisley’s Lagoon Leisure Centre.

Former Lochend amateur Thain will now turn his attentions to next month’s duel with one-time Prizefighter champion Larry Ekundayo at London’s York Hall. “It was nice to have that winning feeling again,” said Thain, who had been out of the sport for more than a year due to injury and illness.

“It almost feels like I haven’t been away. It was great to just have those familiarities of being in the changing room, getting the hands wrapped and putting the gloves on.

“I felt really relaxed in the ring but I had been really nervous in the build up because I’d been out for so long.

“I knew what I had to do and so it was mission accomplished.

“It was the first time in all of our contests (Thain has now defeated Jenkinson four times) that I felt very assured and comfortable. I really enjoyed it actually.

“I can now have a couple of days to rest before I get ready for my next fight on July 13.”

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for lightweight Thomas Dickson as he lost to Jamie Quinn. It’s the third defeat of 28-year-old Dickson’s career.