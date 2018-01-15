Stephen Simmons plans to bow out of boxing on a high

Stephen Simmons has revealed that 2018 is likely to be his last as a professional boxer.

The IBF European cruiserweight champion, who will be 34 in August, will challenge reigning champion Matty Askin for the British cruiserweight title at London’s York Hall on Saturday, March 17.

The duo were set to face off at Meadowbank in October before Liverpool’s Askin withdrew citing a shoulder injury. Simmons instead went on to secure the European belt with victory over Simon Barclay.

And now the Capital fighter is determined to bow out on a high.

“This will be my final year. I’m happy and proud with what I’ve achieved in the sport so it would be nice to add a few more belts before I hang the gloves up,” Simmons said. “My goal is still to win a world title so I’ve got to give it everything I’ve got. I need to keep the dream alive by getting a win in March.

“I was disappointed the fight was postponed in October. I don’t think they were too happy it was in Scotland in the first place – I actually think that’s why he pulled out. They say he was injured but I don’t believe it. I still have the incentive that I’ll become the first Scottish boxer to win a British cruiserweight title should I win. I’ll look to get this one and then move on.

“I’ve never boxed at York Hall so I’m looking forward to it. It doesn’t bother where it is as it’s just a ring.”