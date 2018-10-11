Thomas Dickson left to drown his sorrows after Scottish title bout call-off

Lightweight boxer Thomas Dickson couldn’t hide his disappointment after his Scottish lightweight title duel with Andrew Mackay on Saturday was postponed.

The Edinburgh fighter (8-3) had been gearing up for his biggest fight to date but will instead spend this weekend having a few beers with his mates.

His opponent withdrew from the bout at Paisley’s Lagoon Centre a fortnight ago but Dickson, 28, was optimistic an alternative could be found.

However, having picked up a slight injury himself, his team have taken that decision for him.

“I’m gutted after putting in weeks of double training sessions every day, dieting all around work and missing birthdays just for my opponent to pull out,” Dickson explained. “This is the second time as we were scheduled to box earlier this year. I had hoped to still be boxing this weekend but the motivation definitely wasn’t the same after missing out on such a big opportunity that I had worked so hard for.

“That said, I picked up a small injury last Friday and took that as a sign that it just wasn’t meant to be. After speaking with my manager Sam Kynoch and coaches Kenny McCartney and John Keenan, we’ve decided to reset and focus on a new date with a new opponent for the fight to take place before the year is out. I’m going to take a week off and recharge the batteries and go and have a beer with my mates.”