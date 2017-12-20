Tommy Philbin explains switch from Billy Nelson to Terry McCormack

Celtic middleweight champion Tommy Philbin has parted ways with coach Billy Nelson to team up with former mentor Terry McCormack.

The 27-year-old Capital fighter, who also works as a fishmonger and travels to Perth every day, has rejoined McCormack’s gym at Lochend in an attempt to free up some of the time he spends travelling.

However, he revealed he is leaving Nelson’s Airdrie-based stable with a heavy heart, having won the British light heavyweight challenge belt and Celtic middleweight crown under Nelson’s tutelage. “It’s just been too difficult trying to balance everything and I can’t continue the way I’m going,” Philbin explained. “Going and doing a day’s work and then coming home and having to get ready to go through to Airdrie to train has just taken its toll. I’m up at 1am every day to leave the house for work so something has to give. I’ve seriously thought about my future in the sport over these past few weeks but I love to box. I’ve also got two kids to think about too.

“Billy has been absolutely brilliant and I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for me. I’ve really loved my time there since joining in April. He’s a great coach but I feel I’ve been dragging my family down as I just haven’t been myself.

“Terry has welcomed me back with open arms so that’s great. I just hope I find it that bit easier and I can push on from here.”