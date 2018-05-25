Tommy Philbin frustrated by lack of chances to progress career

Celtic super middleweight champion Tommy Philbin revealed he is becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of opportunities to progress his career.

The 28-year-old MTK fighter was led to believe victory over compatriot Rhys Pagan in October – the last contest he fought – would open up the door to bigger nights. However, Philbin admits his aspirations have failed to materialise.

The former Lochend amateur, who is undefeated in ten professional bouts, steps back into the ring against Bulgarian Tayar Mehmed at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow tonight.

He said: “I haven’t fought since October. I was meant to be fighting in December and then April but the fights fell through. I have given my thoughts on where I want to be but there doesn’t seem to be a plan. My contract is up next month with MTK so I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ll need to have a sit down after this and see where I go.”