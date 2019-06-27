Caitlin Dodds delighted to be honoured by Ravelston

Caitlin Dodds has been honoured by her home club Ravelston for her outstanding achievements representing Great Britain.

As part of the club’s captains’ charities week in support of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, she received a presentation to mark her bronze medal success in this year’s Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi. That was the latest in a string of major prizes she has won since taking up the game in 2008.

“It made me realise that I can achieve lots more things in life and that I should try any new opportunities,” said a delighted Dodds.

“It has helped give me the confidence and skills to live independently. It has shown my family what I am capable of and given them the confidence to let me do it.”

The club was also able to give Dodds her first job placement working in its café and the work experience proved invaluable as she now works for Inspire Catering at Stewart’s Melville College.“Her golfing experience has increased her self-confidence and independence,” said mum Marjorie.