Castle Park star Conor Wilson wins coveted Edward Trophy

Rising Lothians star Connor Wilson has wasted no time making his mark in his first full season in men’s events by winning the Edward Trophy at Glasgow Gailes.

The 18-year-old Castle Park player claimed the coveted prize in a play-off at The Open qualifying venue in Ayrshire, beating Paisley’s Christopher Conroy at the fourth extra hole.

Wilson’s win continued a great start to the new season for Lothians players after Bathgate’s Joe Bryce claimed back-to-back victories in the Craigmillar Park Open and Battle Trophy at Crail.

“It was a nice one to win, especially in difficult conditions,” said Wilson, who shared the lead with English challenger Jack Brooks after an opening 69, before adding a 72.

That 141 total was matched by Conroy as he carded scores of 70-71, with Wilson twice scraping the hole with chances to win in the play-off before eventually prevailing.

“It has given me a real lift early in the season,” added the player who won both the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy and the Scottish Boys Championship last year.

“I was a bit disappointed with my finishes in both the Craigmillar Park Open and the Battle Trophy as I played well in both of those events.

“This was a lot better, though. I hit a lot of fairways and greens and didn’t make any silly mistakes. I also holed some clutch pars putts when I needed to on the closing stretch.”

Wilson’s next event is the Irish Open Stroke Play Championship before he then tries to qualify for the Brabazon Trophy, which is the English equivalent.

“I’ve got a great team of people around me,” he said. “My parents are great, as is my grandad, who keeps me right. My coach, David Burns, is also a big influence while Paddy Vaughan has helped me a lot on the psychology side.

“Stephen Easingwood has taken me under his wing as well while the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, of course, has helped me massively over the past few years. It is great to have the likes of Stuart Johnston and Scott Knowles around and I am really looking forward to a big year ahead.”