Catriona Matthew to bring LPGA career to end and focus on US Senior Open title

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has set her sights on winning the US Senior Women’s Open after announcing that she will play her last regular LPGA Tour event in July.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 17-20 will be Matthew’s last LPGA event on US soil and the 49-year-old Scot will also play in the AIG Women’s British Open and ASI Ladies Scottish Open, which are co-sanctioned by the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.

“This is my 25th year on the LPGA and I decided it was time,” Matthew, inset, said ahead of the La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational event. “I’ve had a good career and everything comes to an end.

“It just hit me and I thought ‘This is it’. I missed the cut in LA about a month ago and realised I’d had enough of the grind, being week in, week out and then going back home and having to practise, with the kids. It just got old.

“I’m not quitting. I’ll play in Europe and I’m keen to play in the US Senior Open next year. I’m moving my focus to try and win that.”

Dame Laura Davies won the inaugural US Senior Women’s Open by ten shots last year and will defend the title this week.