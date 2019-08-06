Catriona Matthew vows to front up when delivering Solhein Cup selections

Captain Catriona Matthew is determined to do a better job of delivering bad news to some of Europe’s Solheim Cup hopefuls than one of her predecessors.

The North Berwick woman will know the eight automatic qualifiers for the match at Gleneagles next month at the end of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on Sunday.

She will then announce her four captain’s picks at Gleneagles the following day as the final pieces of the jigsaw are put in place for the event on September 13-15.

“I think when I took it on, you had to accept that you’re going to make mistakes and probably you’re going to annoy people,” said Matthew of the captaincy. “No matter what you do, someone’s not going to be happy with your decision.

“Unfortunately there’s only 12 on the team, so there are going to be two or three who are disappointed. The best thing I’ve tried to do is try to be up front with people and communicate if they come and ask me, I’ll try and be fairly honest in what I think they need to do. I think communication is what I’m hoping to do well.”

That wasn’t the case when fellow Scot Dale Reid controversially overlooked Matthew for the 2000 match at Loch Lomond.

“I wasn’t told, actually,” said Matthew when asked about that painful experience.

“I think that’s the worst. I think you’ve got to tell the people who aren’t in. I think they deserve that.”

A winner at neighbouring Archerfield Links in 2011 and 2013, Matthew is among seven Scots in the field for this week’s $1.5 million event.

“It’s nice to be able to stay at home, but it does make it a kind of different week,” said the long-time Scottish No.1.

Like seeing her face plastered on lamposts on the A198 as it snakes its way along the East Lothian coast or on a giant billboard at the entrance to this week’s venue.

“We normally take the inland roads to avoid them,” said Matthew, smiling, of that promotional push. “But the kids get a laugh about it!”

Colin Montgomerie, Darren Clarke, Jose Maria Olazabal, Paul McGinley all said their own games had suffered when serving as Ryder Cup captain.

“That’s my excuse then,” declared Matthew of the same thing appearing to have happened to her since being appointed to her role.

“I could make it an excuse, but it’s more down to me rather than being captain. I have struggled a little bit with my game, but I played nine holes today and was pleased. I was striking my irons better than I have been.”

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanigarn defends the title she won at Gullane 12 months ago while the field also includes two of this year’s major winners – Australian Hannah Green (KPMG Women’s PGA Championship) and Jeongeun Lee (US Women’s Open).

Six past champions and 19 Solheim Cup players are also in the line up for an event that is FREE to enter on all four days.