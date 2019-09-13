Catriona Matthew won’t hold rookies back in Solheim Cup

Captain Catriona Matthew is hoping two of her rookies can help Europe get off to a winning start in the 16th Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

Newcomers Bronte Law and Celine Boutier have both been pitched into the opening foursomes by the North Berwick woman.

“We wanted to try and get as many rookies out as we could on the the first morning,” said Matthew, who is locking horns with hat-trick seeking US captain Juli Inkster. “I just feel the longer they have to hang around and wait the more nervous they’re going to get. So just get them out playing.”

English star Law joins forces with Spaniard Carlota Cigana in the top match against US aces Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex. “Bronte was champing at the bit to go,” added Matthew, who has been heaped with praise for her captaincy in the bujild up to the three-day tussle on the PGA Centenary Course. “So I’m getting her out early and I really don’t see any weak links on our side.”

Team Europe are bidding for a first victory in the competition since 2013 and Matthew replied to being asked about a fast start: “Obviously it’s important. Both sides are wanting to get off to a good start.

“Being the home side I think to get off to a good start would really get the crowd into it. So, I think for us, we’re really going to go out there and try and get the crowd in and get some blue on the board and get a good start.”