Colin Montgomerie shoots par at Seniors as accuracy rules over length

Colin Montgomerie reckons accuracy is more important than length in the battle for the Senior Open Championship on a heavily-bunkered Royal Lytham course.

The big Scot found himself hitting first into most greens in the opening round as playing partners Fred Couples and Retief Goosen blasted drivers most of the morning. In contrast, Montgomerie only hit five drivers the whole round, but he carded a 68 while Goosen and Couples shot 70 and 73 respectively.

“I was playing with two guys that hit the ball a mile,” said the Scot afterwards. “But getting it in play around here is vital, and I don’t mind hitting longer shots into the greens.”

The Lancashire venue has more than 190 bunkers scattered on it – and Montgomerie was delighted that he only found one in his bogey-free opening effort.

“There are 196 bunkers here and they had 58 bunkers at Royal Portrush,” he added of last week’s test for The Open. “For every bunker there, there’s three here and they are in play.

“It’s one of these courses where par means something. And it’s good that we come to courses as good as this.”

The three-time major winner’s effort left him handily placed in the over-50s Claret Jug event, as is Paul Lawrie at the end of a weather-hit opening day.

Like Montgomerie, Lothians man Andrew Oldcorn got finished before thunderstorms hit, picking up two birdies in the last three holes for a 74.