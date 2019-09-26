Craigmillar Park juniors validate club’s youth policy with a double success

Craigmillar Park’s remarkable junior section transformation has continued with a brilliant double success.

They beat Royal Burgess 3.5-2.5 in the final to win the Edinburgh Junior League for the third year running before also landing the inaugural Edinburgh GolfSixes, an event for pre- handicap juniors.

“Four years ago, with numbers and participation falling, we developed a strategy and five-year plan focused on junior recruitment and retention as well as player development,” said Mary Richardson, who recently stepped down as junior convenor.

“The focus was on creating a sense of community, a fun and welcoming environment, and developing a more structured player pathway.

“It pleases me greatly that approximately one third of our junior members are girls and that we won the Junior League this year with four girls (out of six) playing in the semi-final and three in the final.

“Importantly, we have continued to focus on each stage of our pathway and winning the inaugural Edinburgh GolfSixes and qualifying for the national final is testament to this.”