Craigmillar Park ‘removed’ from Edinburgh Summer League

Craigmillar Park have been axed from this season’s Edinburgh Summer League after failing to fulfil a fixture against Bruntsfield Links.

The Capital club were removed from the event after they effectively “resigned” over the failure to raise a team.

“As per long discussions and agreement at the AGM last year, Craigmillar Park have been removed from the competition,” said league secretary Gordon McSorley. “They had been informed of the impact prior to the match forfeiture.”

Craigmillar Park team manager Robert Hendry described the development as “deeply disappointing”.

“We did try to get the match rearranged two months prior to the match on 3 July,” he said. “We also tried to get the match rearranged at a future date to avoid being ‘effectively resigned’ but both these options were rejected.

“I have only been looking after the team for one calendar year so was not too familiar with the league rules and possible repercussions.

“What I have learned is that it is very hard getting teams of eight people for a 10-match season and I feel that the league structure will definitely have to change or we won’t be the last team to be forced to resign.”

Bruntsfield Links team manager Derek Miller added: “BLGS are disappointed that it has come to this.

“From a BLGS point of view, asking for a change because you have a home medal on the date wasn’t valid, nor should BLGS then be disadvantaged in trying to re-organise with players unavailable due to the Scottish Amateur Championship being on that week.”