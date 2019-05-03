Cricket preview: Shiv Gupta ready to spin Carlton back into life

Teenage bowler Shiv Gupta is loving life at Carlton and wants to help the Grange Loan men kick-start their CSL Eastern Premier Division campaign tomorrow in the Capital derby against Stewart’s Melville.

Six days ago Gupta, the 19-year-old who is a computer science and artificial intelligence student at the University of Edinburgh in his second year, took three wickets in the season opener, but it was not enough to help Carlton get a win.

In the end they lost by 11 runs via DLS against Stoneywood-Dyce and now they have another home game this weekend to try and put things right

Seamer Gupta, whose family are originally from India, is likely to be part of the bowling attack led by captain Ali Evans against the men from Inverleith and he said: “I have always loved cricket, I first took up playing when I was 12 and I was living in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. It is a country that is growing in terms of cricket and for me it was a nice introduction to the sport.

“When I was 15 my family moved to New Delhi in India and I continued to play there. Cricket is so big over there and the standard was better than in Malaysia, so I learnt a lot and started to push myself by playing against better players.

“I was coming to Edinburgh for university last year and I was keen to carry on my cricket. I had heard of Carlton because Ali Evans plays for Scotland and when I read more about the club it seemed like a really good place to play.

“When I arrived in Edinburgh I headed down to nets and I haven’t looked back since.”

Gupta made an instant impact during 2018 and took some key wickets for Carlton throughout the summer.

This year’s team has a young look to it, but Gupta believes they can have a good campaign.

“We were disappointed to lose last week because the rain came into play and that was frustrating,” he explained.

“However, the younger guys like myself are always learning from the experienced players like Ali and Arun Pillai and we have a close-knit group which is very nice to be a part of.

“In training it is also great to work with coaches like Pete Steindl, Stevie Gilmour and Fraser Watts who have so much experience and knowledge.”

Having missed the opener through illness last week, Evans looks set to return for Carlton while Stewart’s Melville head across town off the back of a frustrating trip to Aberdeenshire.

Only one over was possible at Mannofield before the bad weather set in and Steven Parker and his side will hope to get a full game in this week.

This weekend it is Mazars Grange who are making the long trip to Aberdeenshire.

They are set to be without the injured Andrew Brock, but hard hitting batsman Oli Hairs may make his ‘second’ debut for the club having signed on for the summer.

Mike Carson takes his Watsonians side on a road trip too, the Myreside men up against Stoneywood-Dyce.

As well as the Carlton-Stewart’s Melville derby there is another one over at Barton where RH Corstorphine are getting ready to host Heriot’s.

The home side are unlikely to make too many changes after last week’s impressive triumph at Arbroath while Heriot’s have all-rounder Michael Shean back into a strong looking XI.

In the ESCA Championship the game of the day could well be at Goldenacre tomorrow where Heriot’s II will be facing Carlton II, while Edinburgh Accies will want to build on their winning start away to Kelso.