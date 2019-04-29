Cricket round-up: RH Corstorphine impress with victory at Arbroath

Elliot Foster has praised RH Corstorphine’s all-round solid opening day performance after they began the CSL Eastern Premier Division cricket season with a bang on Saturday by winning at Arbroath.

Last summer the Barnton men impressed many by finishing fifth in the top flight following promotion.

They lost captain Joe Kinghorn-Gray to Heriot’s over the winter, but have brought in some quality new faces such as Caleb Whitefoord and Cameron Butler along with Mohammad Saad from Pakistan.

And with wicketkeeper/batsman Foster, 23, back after missing the second half of last season through injury, they are confident of having a good few months under new skipper Majid Haq.

Things certainly could not have got off to a better start at the weekend, the team bowling very well to restrict the home side to 134 all out. Saad, Whitefoord, Jacob Wood, Haq, Callum Dutia and Callum Clarkson all took wickets.

In reply, RH Corstorphine lost Wood early, but 82 not out from Foster and 44 not out from Saad saw them home comfortably by nine wickets.

Foster, who is in his second season at the club and is originally from the north east of England, said: “It is always pleasing to get any season up and running with a positive result and I thought we played some good cricket in this game.

“With Mohammad and Caleb coming into our bowling attack it gives us even more options with the ball and that is handy on Scottish wickets and means we can vary the attack well.

“In the reply we obviously lost Jacob early, but myself and Mohammad came together and were keen to see things through and we are glad we did.

“There is a good buzz about the club these days, finishing fifth last year was great and now we want to try and kick on.”

In the Capital derby Heriot’s defeated Watsonians at Goldenacre by 11 runs via DLS.

Batting first the hosts posted 144 all out, Callum Stuart hitting a vital unbetaen 24 on his competitive debut for the club from number ten in the batting line-up.

Patrick Brown took four wickets for Sonians but, in reply, Heriot’s bowlers kept things tight and when the visitors finished on 72-5 off 24 overs after rain delays they were short of their target.

Reigning champions Mazars Grange and Carlton both lost at home. Michael Leask made 124 as Forfarshire plundered 331 all out against Grange.

In reply, teenager Tom Mackintosh showed his promise with 75 not out, but with Grange on 150-3 off 28 overs following rain delays they lost by 22 runs via DLS.

DLS also came into play at Grange Loan, Stoneywood-Dyce winning by 11 runs. The visitors made 181 all out – Chayank Gosain and Shiv Gupta sharing six wickets for Carlton.

Carlton reached 97-5 off of 28 overs, but three wickets from Jan Stander was key to stunting their progress.

Stewart’s Melville’s match at Aberdeenshire was abandoned after just one over.