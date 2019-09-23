Cricket Scotland to face New Zealand in One Day International

Cricket Scotland will take on New Zealand in a One Day International next summer.

Shane Burger's side will host the Black Caps on Friday June 26 2020 as part of Scotland's Summer Internationals series.

While a venue is yet to be confirmed for the hotly-anticipated meeting, tickets will go on sale in December this year.

High Performance Manager Simon Smith said: "We look forward to welcoming New Zealand’s men to Scotland for the first time since 1999.

“There is a close bond between our nations, and the clash in Dunedin during the 2015 Cricket World Cup was a special occasion marked fittingly by a closely-fought contest played in typically good spirit.

“Having conquered the world number one team in 2018, this will be an excellent opportunity for our men to knock over the finalist from the last two Cricket World Cups and earn yet another win over an ICC Full Member.”

Scotland and the Black Caps have met on three separate occasions in One Day Internationals, and once in a T20 clash, with New Zealand winning all four matches.