Andrew Brock demolishes Carlton as Grange go top

ANDREW BROCK reckons he couldn’t have picked a better time to produce his most lethal ever bowling stint for Grange.

The former captain grabbed six cheap wickets to propel his side to victory over Carlton – and to the top of the table.

As Grange were demolishing their Capital rivals, champions Heriot’s unexpectedly surrendered their unbeaten record at the hands of Aberdeenshire.

Coupled with a superb century from Dylan Budge, Brock’s effort at Portgower Place made sure Carlton didn’t get a look in. Brock said: “I am sure it was my best return with the ball in a competitive match – and doing it against our biggest rivals made it all the more special.

“But it was a quality all-round showing from the team and Budge’s ton was awesome.

“There was also tight bowling from the rest of the attack, while the fielding was top notch.

“This frustrated the Carlton boys and we took our chances when they came along.”

Brock added: “I am happy to have contributed to such a strong start to our campaign.

“We are the team to beat – and we enjoy being in that situation. We are determined to keep it that way.”

Budge’s 100 was the platform for Grange to reach 249 for eight – Nick Farrar also hitting a vital 50.

Ali Evans was the pick of the visiting attack with four for 41.

Coming on at first change, Brock immediately began to cause havoc.

He removed the first three batsmen before tying down the middle order and mopping up the tail as Carlton slid from 54 without loss to 178 all out.

Brock finished with six for 26 from his 10 overs.

Grange player-coach John Blain added: “Andrew has been the unsung hero for a while now.

“His performance against Grange was definitely a match winning one.

“He is such a positive influence both on and off the park at Grange.

“Dylan is a ruthless and talented batsmen.

“His hunger and dedication is clear to see, and the rewards are slowly becoming evident.

“While these two played a huge part, it was also a solid all-round team display.

“The batting and bowling had shape and balance.”

Along the road at Goldenacre, Heriot’s were being handed a stark wake-up call by the Mannofield men.

Peter Ross (53) was the only batsman to offer significant resistance as the home brigade limped to 206 for eight.

And the Dons kept a grip of contest to reach the target in the 45th over with three wickets to spare.

Heriot’s skipper Keith Morton admitted his side deserved what they got – but backed them to waste no time in bouncing back.

He declared: “It was a poor day at the office for us in just about every respect.

“And fair play to Aberdeenshire for capitalising on our shortcomings.

“Being honest, we probably should have lost by an even wider margin, so it was good to see at least some of our fighting qualities.

“I have no doubt that the boys will shake off this setback.

“We have a T20 match in midweek, which will give us the chance to get back on the rails in the build up to our trip to Glenrothes on Saturday.”

Watsonians returned to winning ways by brushing aside the challenge of Glens at Myreside.

Mike Carson again emerged as the main man for Sonians, bagging three wickets and hitting a typically crisp half century.

Scotland star Safyaan Sharif’s 78 was the mainstay of the Fifers’ 230 for eight.

Then Carson (71) and Ewan Chalmers (67) figured in the partnership that made sure of glory .

RHC Lions dominated the north Edinburgh derby with Stew-Mel at Inverleith.

The visitors cruised to 289 for six before skittling the home men for just 86.