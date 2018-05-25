Bryce picked for World squad after starring for Sonians

Sarah Bryce picked for World squad after starring for Watsonians

From July 7-14, wicketkeeper Bryce, 18, is likely to be in the Netherlands with Scotland for the Women’s World T20 qualifiers. And then from July 17-20 she will join up with some of the best players from Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, PNG, Uganda and the UAE to take on Surrey (twice), Loughborough (twice) and the Western Storm in England.

The initiative, a partnership between the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), aims to provide players from teams outside the top ranked sides in the world to more competitive cricket.

Bryce played her fourth match for Watsonians in the T20 Masterton event last night in the group stages away to RH Corstorphine.