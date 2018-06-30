Capital quartet look to keep on track for Scottish Cup glory

Citylets Scottish Cup holders Carlton head to Ferguslie in the last eight on Sunday, one of four local teams still in the draw.

Ali Evans and his men have beaten Drumpellier and Glenrothes to get this far, but the Paisley men will be a stiffer test given that they were top of the CSL Western Premier Division at the halfway point.

Heriot’s host Weirs while Mazars Grange welcome RH Corstorphine to Portgower Place in a Capital derby.

Meanwhile, Heriot’s, Grange and Carlton all secured their Masterton Trophy semi-final spots this week.

On Tuesday night, Heriot’s made it seven wins from seven at Goldenacre, Michael Shean and Elliot Ruthven taking three and two wickets respectively as Edinburgh Accies were all out for 118 in the T20 event.

In the reply, Shean made 46 not out and Loedolff Potgieter chipped in with 42 not out as Heriot’s got home by eight wickets.

On Thursday night, Grange defeated Stewart’s Melville and Carlton won in the last over against Watsonians.

Hayden Sweet made 45 for Stewart’s Melville in Stockbridge, but the visitors could only make 118-6.

In reply, 65 from Ryan Flannigan and 34 not out from Scotland man Dylan Budge saw the hosts to victory by eight wickets.

And, like Grange, Carlton made it six wins from seven.

Rory Evans made 33 not out for Watsonians and his older brother Ali, in opposition, took 4-21 for Carlton as the home side posted 126-5 at Myreside.

Alec Sim took two wickets in two balls in the final over of the match, but a six by Parker Neame (27 not out) saw Carlton record a four wicket win.

The final semi-final place will be decided next week, Corstorphine – who beat Edinburgh easily on Tuesday – or Watsonians in the reckoning to get it.