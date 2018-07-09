Cricket wrap: Heriot’s history-makers hailed | Grange suffer first defeat

Heriot’s cricket captain Keith Morton has hailed the record-breaking partnership of 305 runs between Hayes van der Berg and Elnatan Meiri at the weekend as “sensational”.

The South African duo posted 149 and 138 respectively at Goldenacre on Saturday in the CSL Eastern Premier Division clash with Stewart’s Melville.

The partnership was, according to club statisticians, the highest in Heriot’s history and set the team up for a thumping 298 run win.

With leaders Mazars Grange suffering their first league defeat of the summer to Forfarshire at the same time, it was the perfect day for the reigning champions as the title race hots up.

“It was a sensational partnership between Hayes and Elnatan,” Morton said as his side stayed second in the table.

“It really was a day for batting and thankfully I won the toss and our batsmen made the most of the conditions.

“Both Hayes and Elnatan are in brilliant form and hopefully it can continue.

“We had a big total on the board, but credit too to our opening bowlers who bowled with great aggression on an unfavourable pitch and really put Stewart’s Melville on the back foot and caused them problems.”

Heriot’s total of 346-2 from their 50 overs was always going to be too much for a Stewart’s Melville side with just two league wins under their belt to chase.

In the end they were bowled out for just 48 – Morton and Alex Knapman taking three wickets apiece – and the Inverleith men will have to recover quickly.

For Heriot’s, the one-sided result sets them up nicely for a big weekend coming up when they head to Carlton in the league on Saturday and then host Arbroath in the Citylets Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday.

At Portgower Place, Grange and Forfarshire played out a cracking match.

Tom Foulds led the way with two wickets for Grange, but a brilliant 113 not out from up-and-coming batsman Rory Johnston saw the men from Broughty Ferry post a competitive 247-5 batting first.

When key man Nick Farrar fell for 14 in Grange’s reply, the hosts were struggling a bit on 55-3.

That then slipped to 70-5 before 71 from Foulds brought them back into things.

He was run out to leave them on 184-7 and despite the best efforts of the tail – young Jamie Cairns hitting 19 not out – they were 231 all out to lose by 16 runs.

Carlton’s good recent league run continued as they edged out Watsonians by one wicket at Myreside.

Since they lost to Stewart’s Melville at the beginning of June, they have gone on to defeat Aberdeenshire, RH Corstorphine, Glenrothes and now Sonians to sit fourth in the table.

Adeel Raza took four wickets as the home side were restricted to 202-8 batting first in this one, Andy Hislop top scoring with 44 not out for Watsonians.

Carlton looked to be coasting to victory when player/coach Michael Castle hit 90 in the reply, but a late innings wobble sparked by teenage bowler Callum Macleod’s four wickets, made things interesting.

However, as he had done in the Masterton Trophy match between the sides last month, Parker Neame hit some crucial late runs to see the visitors sneak home.

Corstorphine got their fifth victory in the league away at winless Glenrothes.

Jacob Wood took 3-3 and Calum Clarkson and skipper Joe Kinghorn-Gray both grabbed two wickets as the Fifers were 121 all out.

Robert Taylor then hit 51 and Sam Fleet made 39 not out as the men from East Barnton Avenue won comfortably by eight wickets with 31 overs to spare.