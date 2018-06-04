Dylan Budge blasts 139 for Grange in Citylets Scottish Cup

Have your say

Mazars Grange, Heriot’s and holders Carlton all progressed to the last eight of the Citylets Scottish Cup yesterday.

Dylan Budge was again the catalyst for Grange, his superb 139 helping them to post a daunting 321-4 from their 41 overs at home to Forfarshire.

The century means that Budge scored an amazing 603 runs over eight days for the club, the Eastern Knights and Scotland A. Ryan Flannigan batted well for his 74 while skipper Preston Mommsen hit a 50. In reply Forfs fell short on 238 all out.

Heriot’s went to Stirling County and, batting first, they made 217 all out.

The bowlers were then on form to skittle the New Williamsfield outfit for just 82.

Arun Pillai took 4-9 for Carlton as they won at Glenrothes.

Michael Castle continued his great form with the bat (85) and Tom Simpson made a well-worked 61. Fraser Boyd (19 not out) and skipper Ali Evans (11 not out) then combined late on to get them up to 232-7 first up.

Spinner Pillai was the star as Glenrothes were bowled out for 160, Adeel Raza getting the key wicket of Safyaan Sharif.

The RH Corstorphine tie at East Kilbride was off.