Edinburgh team included in new European Twenty20 League

An Edinburgh team is to be part of a new European Twenty20 cricket league which will begin later this year.

The league was sanctioned by Cricket Scotland, Cricket Netherlands and Cricket Ireland on Wednesday and will run from August 30 to September 22.

The new tournament will feature six city-based franchise teams with the ones in Scotland in the Capital and Glasgow.

The squads will be made up from the best local talent plus some overseas stars meaning that players from the likes of Mazars Grange, Carlton, Heriot’s, RH Corstorphine and Watsonians will be aiming to push for spots.

The tournament will be delivered under an initial ten year agreement with event and funding partners GS Holding Inc. and Woods Entertainment.

“Off the back of our highest ever global T20 international ranking of 11th, the tournament comes at a fantastic time for Scottish cricket,” Malcolm Cannon, chief executive of Cricket Scotland, said. “The chance to play alongside some of the best in the business will provide a great opportunity for our local players to learn and develop their own skills.”

Details of the base for the Edinburgh side will be released next month.