England captain’s fitness boost ahead of Scotland clash at Grange

Eoin Morgan is relieved he will be ready to captain England in their upcoming one-day internationals against Scotland and Australia despite a broken finger.

Morgan had to pull out of captaining the World XI in today’s Twenty20 clash with the West Indies at Lord’s but will be ready when England start their ODI schedule against Scotland at the Grange on Sunday, June 10.

The England skipper was named in a 13-man squad to face the Scots and also a 14-strong line-up for the five clashes with Australia, that starts at The Oval on June 13.

“I have a small fracture in the ring finger of my right hand,” Morgan said. “I got hit in a game on Sunday at Somerset.

“It’s a week to ten days to get the swelling down in the finger and then protect it as we go on.

“It’s a relief that I’ll be ready,”

England squad to face Scotland: EJG Morgan (captain), MM Ali, JM Bairstow, SW Billings (wkt), AD Hales, LE Plunkett, AU Rashid, JE Root, JJ Roy, BA Stokes, DJ Willey, CR Woakes, MA Wood.