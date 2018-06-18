Flying Dylan Budge ensures a tie for Scotland

Dylan Budge took an amazing catch in the final over as Scotland dramatically tied their T20 match with Ireland in Deventer in the Netherlands in the Tri-Nation series tonight.

Chasing 186 to triumph, Ireland went into the last over needing seven runs to win. Safyaan Sharif was bowling and Budge, who plays for Edinburgh club Mazars Grange, came to the party to dismiss Kevin O’Brien for 28.

As the final ball approached, Ireland needed three runs to win and Stuart Thompson managed to scramble two meaning the game was a tie.

When the Scots batted first earlier on, Watsonians’ George Munsey (46) and captain Kyle Coetzer (54) were in the runs.

Calum MacLeod also weighed in with 46 not out as they managed to reach 185-4 from their 20 overs.

Paul Stirling hit 81 for Ireland and his team-mates held their nerve in the last few overs as they managed to secure the tie on 185-6.

With all fixtures in the CSL Eastern Premier Division falling foul of the weather after the rain on Saturday morning, the national team once again took centre stage.

In the first game against Ireland on Saturday, a trio of half centuries from Stirling, Andy Balbirnie and skipper Gary Wilson helped the opposition post a daunting 205-5 batting first.

Carlton captain Ali Evans took two wickets, but conceded 51 runs.

In reply Munsey hit 41 from 24 balls and Coetzer made 33, but Scotland could only make 159-5 to lose out by 46 runs.

Coetzer, meanwhile, has paid tribute to the way Budge has settled into life in the international game.

The 22-year-old batsman has had some spell in his career, hitting 603 runs for his club, the Eastern Knights and Scotland ‘A’ in nine days leading into this block of Scotland action.

His ODI debut against England could not have gone any better and since then the Yorkshire-raised player has started all four T20s against Pakistan and Ireland.

“Dylan is a quality player,” said Coetzer. “He has been around the group for a while now and played in the friendlies against Sri Lanka last year so he knew what to expect.

“To make his debut against England was a big moment, but he handled it well and it is good for me as a captain to have young, hungry cricketers coming through.”

Scotland have two matches left to play against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Tuesday and Wednesday.