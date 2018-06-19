George Munsey shines as Scotland defeat the Netherlands

Have your say

Capital cricketer George Munsey scored 46 from 29 balls as Scotland defeated hosts the Netherlands in the Tri-Nation T20 series.

The Scots lost one and tied one against Ireland at the weekend, so went into this clash in Amstelveen in determined mood.

The home side batted first and were well led by Wesley Barresi, who hit 53 not out from 51 balls.

Some good bowling from the Scots’ attack restricted the home side to 160-6.

Carlton captain Ali Evans took 2-32 and Mark Watt 1-18.

Munsey, the Watsonians man, and captain Kyle Coetzer (42) got Scotland off to a flyer in reply, 74 runs coming in less than six overs.

When Munsey was second out before the end of the 10th over, he had given his side a great platform.

In the end they won by seven wickets ahead of today’s rematch, Richie Berrington seeing them home with 49 not out.